Editor’s note: Charleston City Paper periodically publishes letters received. To submit your own reaction to City Paper coverage or local issues, we welcome letters to the editor.

Head-in-the-sand legislators

Re: Friday headlines: Ex-SCANA CEO sentenced to 2 years in prison for fraud

The reform of the failed Public Service Commission and the factors allowing the financial debacle to continue, wrought by the legislature’s reckless behavior, have yet to be examined by the legislature.

Instead, the head-in-sand legislators who do not provide effective government services as policy, write S.C. law that says no to masking by our children in schools, offer silence to effective employee vaccination mandates and make-believe the 2022 campaigns will celebrate a return to normal humming.

Most kids learn to not touch a hot store. Legislators must not use the hot-stove representation model waiting for us to get burned and rise up before they act. The gap between this legislator cohort and those they now poorly represent, not the red-blue divide, is most important for the legislators and the 2022 voters.

Fred Palm

Edisto Island

Top Newsman

re: Charleston anchorman Bill Sharpe set to sign off

Very classy for the CCP to put legendary anchor Bill Sharpe on the cover and full story.

We will never see his longevity in local news ever. Hats off to you and your team.

Randy Guarneri

Charleston