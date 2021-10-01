Lewis Barbecue pitmaster John Lewis will host his annual chile roast Sunday, Oct. 10 from 1-4 p.m., when attendees will be able to purchase fresh and roasted green chiles transported by truck from Hatch, New Mexico, by Lewis himself.

“I grew up in El Paso — New Mexico was, I don’t know, four houses away. My great great grandparents had a chile farm in New Mexico. It’s what I grew up with [and] that’s like the ketchup out there,” Lewis said. “My whole freezer at home is full of [green chiles].”

Provided

Chiles can be preordered for pick-up and will be available day-of at the event, which will also feature a “tasting tent” with chefs from around the city. Berkeley’s, Chubby Fish, Daps Breakfast and Imbibe, Edmund’s Oast, Post House and more will take part in the festivities. Look for live music from Solid Country Gold, and margaritas from Rancho Lewis, Lewis’ new restaurant that’s set to take over the space previously occupied by Workshop in 2022, will also be available.

For more information, visit lewisbarbecue.com.