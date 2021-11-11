One of the two companies in the running to take over operation of Charleston’s bike-share system is hosting a series of demo events around town Friday and Saturday. With three events downtown Friday and two Saturday, it’s your chance to take a ride on the company’s newest bike that could soon be more common on local streets.

The contract for Charleston’s Holy Spokes bike-share service is set to expire in February 2022, and city leaders are considering two companies to take its place. The new contractor will implement an all-new system, likely with e-bikes which feature an electric motor to make pedaling easier and future plans could expand the service off the peninsula.

One of the companies, Lime — industry leader in the trendy scooter and bike-share space — will set up shop at three places downtown Friday, with one more stop downtown Saturday, before heading to James Island for one more demo.

The other company, Texas-based Blue Duck Express, has not responded to requests for comment.

In October, Charleston transportation director Robbie Somerville told the City Paper the two companies would soon visit Charleston to demonstrate the bikes for the city’s selection committee. Both companies would be required to replace the existing Holy Spokes system with new bikes and maintain the service’s app-based rental system.

Here’s Lime’s schedule:

Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Marshall Walker Real Estate (582 Rutledge Ave.)

1-3 p.m.: Park & Grove restaurant (730 Rutledge Ave.)

4-6 p.m.: The Royal American (970 Morrison Dr.)

Saturday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Green Heart Project at Enston Homes (759 King St.)

1-3 p.m.: Jalisco Taqueria and Tequila (1271 Folly Road)

Lime has yet to launch its latest e-bike, which it is calling Gen4. In other cities, Lime also offers scooters and moped rentals, but Somerville said officials are only looking at bikes at this point.