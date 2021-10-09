The Lowcountry Hall of Fame is back for its sixth installment at Hanahan Amphitheater, Oct. 17, to honor those in the community who have taken part in shaping what the Charleston music scene is today.

“We induct people anywhere from educators to DJs to professional musicians — we’ve even inducted a repair person,” said organizer and Ye Olde Music Shop owner Michael Davis. “It’s all over the place. It’s the whole of music.”

This years inductees are:

The Malibus, including members Teddy Palassis, Joe Thomas, Tim Hager, Frank Wooten, Max Moore, John Thomas and Caleb Davis

East Coast Party Band, including members Jack Tankersley, Beverly Tankersley, Mike Shuler, Mark Black, Jerry Polk, Jason Moore, Jim Moore and Jon Thornton

Rob Lamble of Ear for Music

Vanessa Harris and Alex Harris of The Pour House

Calvin Taylor, posthumously recognized, member of The Drifters

Willie McRae, Boone Hall Plantation concert series creator

Jim Bowers, posthumously recognized, DJ & radio personality

The Jumper Cables, including members Rev. Dr. Johnny Mac, Paul Tucker and Stevie Kent

Ernie Cortez, horn player, educator

George Kinney, horn player, educator

Mike Gennaro of Gennaro’s Italian Ristorante

Bill Aycock, pianist

Jerry Ray, bassist

Gene Ray, bassist

Bill Driskell, vocalist

The event starts at 1 p.m. and will have three performances from The Malibus, East Coast Party Band and Rev. Dr. Johnny Mac of ‘80s rock trio, The Jumper Cables.

Guests are welcome to bring coolers, and there will be barbecue served, so come hungry.