Charleston restaurants are dealing with pandemic-economy staff shortages in different ways. Some are closing a few days a week, some are cutting back hours. At Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. (EOBC), a trusted neighbor is taking over the kitchen one night a week.

EOBC is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m., daily meaning chances for a day off have been slim to none for its shorthanded kitchen staff.

That’s where Mansueta’s Filipino Food pop-up comes in, with plans to take over the kitchen Tuesdays in November, giving EOBC’s kitchen staff a break in the action.

“We’ve been very short staffed and working hard, so having these Tuesday’s off for the next three weeks and having him available to do this is going to be big,” said Mike Mone, EOBC executive chef.

Mansueta’s owner Nikko Cagalanan has kept his focus forward as the pandemic wears on, continuing to bring Filipino food to Charleston with pop-ups, collaborations with other chefs and restaurants and cooking classes.

Cagalanan

To help keep the machine going, Cagalanan rents a room in the back of the brewery, using the space to prepare for events.

“I’m already there doing all my stuff and prep anytime I have an event, so [EOBC] talked to me [about doing a pop-up] and I said, ‘Yeah, I’m 100% into that idea,’” Cagalanan said.

The brewery hosted Mansueta’s for an initial pop-up Oct. 12.

“It turned out really well. We got, like, bombarded, and it was non-stop the whole time,” Cagalanan said. “It was really nice. A lot of people hadn’t had my food [yet], but we have a big following, so when we went to Edmund’s Oast [Brewery], a lot of those people came to try [it].”

The residency wasn’t a part of the initial plan that first day. But what was supposed to be a one-night event turned into a weekly pop-up. And it wasn’t just the food’s success that factored in.

According to Mone, Cagalanan is well-trusted among the EO team; and already familiar with the space and the staff, the residency was just the next step for Cagalanan.

“We just don’t bring anybody in at the brewery,” Mone said. “[Cagalanan] cleans up and does everything. When he comes in, he leaves it exactly how it was, or even better, and that’s a very big thing of what he does. To come in and do that, it’s awesome. That’s why he’s very well trusted.”

“That’s why his name is known so well around the city – he’s just an awesome dude, with awesome food and awesome energy,” Mone added.

And for the “awesome food” during the weekly pop-up, Mansueta’s is going to have its Filipino staples of Adobo, lumpia, pancit and sisig, with the other half of the menu changing each week, featuring dishes like shrimp curry and ramen.

With these new — and constant — menu items, Cagalanan not only wants to introduce new dishes to guests, but to also keep things “very local.” The shrimp curry will use Miss Paula’s shrimp, and all of the pork dishes will be from Cagalanan’s “local pork guy,” Peculiar Farms.

Cagalanan and Mone had met while Mansueta’s had a stall at Workshop, and the two have since grown close, with Mone even helping out with Mansueta’s pop-ups. Now, it’s Cagalanan returning the favor, helping Mone and his staff for the month.

“We’re also doing this residency just for the staff of the brewery to give them a break and a day off,” Cagalanan said. “They’ve been working so hard during the pandemic, and [we] just want to give their staff a good break, a good day off.”

Mansueta’s Filipino Food will be at Edmund’s Oast Brewery Nov. 2, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16,

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. for lunch and dinner.