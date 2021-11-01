More than half of South Carolina’s school districts now have access to their share of $2.1 billion in federal COVID-relief funds. The approved plans include funding for districts in Horry and Berkeley counties; funding plans for Charleston and Greenville districts are expected to be approved in a few weeks. The funds go directly to school districts, who have three years to use it. More: The Post and Courier

S.C. eviction wave hasn’t hit yet, but bulk of housing aid still unspent. SC Housing, which administers SC Stay Plus funds, has given about $30 million and helped 5,000-plus households settle rent balances left unpaid due to pandemic-related setbacks. More: SC Public Radio, Statehouse Report

Work underway to convert old Charleston jail to office event space. Mount Pleasant-based Landmark Enterprises, purchased the old jail on Magazine Street for $2 million in 2016 and spent years planning a project to convert it into the ideal workplace. More: The Post and Courier

Local elections kick off Tuesday in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, statewide. Local elections set for Nov. 3 could bring new leadership to city leadership across the state. About 200 city, county and other local elections are scheduled for Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Election Commission. More: Charleston City Paper, The State, The Post and Courier, Associated Press

Fast-growing furniture industry setting up shop in Charleston. A pair of furniture and home furnishings firms are setting up distribution centers in the Charleston area to take advantage of what’s become the fastest-growing import commodity at the Port of Charleston. More: The Post and Courier

