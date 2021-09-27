Hurricane Sam, now with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, is a small but well-defined Category 4 hurricane more than 1,000 miles off the East Coast of the U.S. Forecasters say it’s early to predict its impact, but the probability of its direct impact on the Lowcountry is low at this point. More: SC Public Radio, WCSC TV, The Post and Courier, AccuWeather, WESH TV, USA Today

In other headlines:

Charleston RiverDogs win 1st minor-league title in almost 100 years. The Charleston RiverDogs’ win over the North Carolina Down East Wood Ducks secured the team the Low-A East Championship Series Sunday. More: Charleston City Paper, WCSC TV, The Post and Courier, WCIV TV

Hate crime reports nearly double in S.C., according to FBI statistics. With reported hate crimes rising in South Carolina, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a campaign to encourage residents to report crimes of discrimination. More: The State, WCSC TV

Cheserek wins 44th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run. Edward Cheserek, a 27-year-old Kenyan man, was the first to finish the 44th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run with a time of 28:25. More: WCSC TV, WCIV TV, WCBD TV, The Post and Courier

Charleston Salvation Army taking applications for Angel Tree program. The Salvation Army of Charleston has begun taking applications for its Angel Tree program, which collects presents for children 12 and under to give to families for the looming holiday season. More: The Post and Courier, WCSC TV

