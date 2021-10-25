Salt marshes, which cover 1 million acres from the Outer Banks to north Florida, face danger from changing climate and rising seas, according to a special report. In addition, marshlands have been victims of booming development and limited government oversight that have made the threat of sea level rise more menacing. And as the marshlands disappear, local economies that depend on the natural environment are feeling the pressure. More: The State

In other headlines:

122-mile run to honor fallen military service members ends in Columbia. A run from Charleston to the Statehouse ended with a special moment between runners and six families whose loved ones died overseas. More: Charleston City Paper, WLTX, WCSC TV

18th-century Lowcountry plantation home on market for $3.5M. An 18th-century South Carolina Lowcountry plantation that remained in the hands of descendants of former enslaved people for more than a century is on the market for $3.5 million. More: The Post and Courier

Lowcountry facilities collect 280+ pounds of meds on Drug Take Back Day. Officials across the Lowcountry and across the nation took part in the latest Drug Take Back Day Saturday in an effort to keep potentially dangerous medications from being misused. More: WCSC TV

Columbia to adopt Charleston program to help newly released inmates. A program in Charleston shown to help newly freed, high-risk South Carolina inmates develop life skills after prison will be unveiled Wednesday in Columbia. More: The State

