Not only does South Carolina’s government have a $1 billion surplus from its 2020-21 budget, but economists are expected to announce that state lawmakers will have another billion dollars to spend in the 2022-23 budget thanks to federal pandemic relief funds and better-than-forecasted tax revenue collections. More: Charleston City Paper

In other headlines:

Charleston County charter school parents frustrated over lack of mask mandates. Parents of students in charter schools, especially in the Orange Grove neighborhood of West Ashley, are worried schools aren’t taking a firm enough stance when it comes to student safety during the pandemic. More: The Post and Courier

Charleston sees abnormally high tides during storm over the weekend. A strong storm off the Southeast coast combined with periodic higher tides Sunday caused coastal flooding that approached levels rarely seen outside of hurricanes along the South Carolina coast. More: Associated Press, The Post and Courier

Lowcountry nonprofit needs 300 volunteers for reading program. A nonprofit group working to close the gap in reading skills for elementary school students says it is in desperate need of volunteers. More: WCSC-TV

North Charleston racial bias audit shows continued public skepticism of police. A 115-page report returned 67 findings and 139 recommendations, including that racial disparities were present in many of the department’s interactions with the community. More: The Post and Courier, WCSC-TV

