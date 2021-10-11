The 2020 census numbers mean less state funding for 35 of South Carolina’s 46 counties. The state’s population grew 10.7% between 2010 and 2020, but counties that grew less than the average may see a drop in their share of the funding from the state’s Local Government Fund. The biggest winner: Horry County, which will get an extra $2.1 million. The biggest loser: Orangeburg County, which will lose more than $738,000 in state funds. The sting may be less in some smaller rural counties where state lawmakers put a new program in place to offset their slow growth.

Meanwhile, other reporting on the census shows that some of South Carolina’s cities lost thousands of residents compared to 2010, which also may impact funding. More: Associated Press, The Post and Courier

In other headlines:

S.C. senator seeking federal help for Lowcountry development. S.C. Sen. Tom Davis, a Republican who represents Beaufort and Jasper counties, is working with federal lawmakers to get a budget earmark for water and wastewater infrastructure. More: The Post and Courier

Kiawah Island regarded as national leader in balance between tourism, conservation. Kiawah Island has solidified itself as one of the most eco-friendly residential areas and tourist destinations in the United States, with conservation efforts dating back nearly half a century. More: The Washington Post, WCSC TV

Charleston’s climb to recently lost top spot was longer than its run. While its No. 1 run with Condé Nast Traveler is over, the Holy City has yet to drop off the list since it made its debut in the magazine’s annual rankings nearly three decades ago, in 1993. More: The Post and Courier

North Charleston police connect with community with car show, therapy dog. The North Charleston Police Department got the chance to connect the community in a unique way today through its “Wheel Away from Drugs” car and bike show Saturday morning. More: WCSC TV