Elliott Summey, former chair of Charleston County Council, has yet to hand over invoices, receipts and truck counts two years after a multi-million-dollar sand-mining project in Awendaw, according to a story in Saturday’s P&C.

The town had hoped the deal would help to create and pay for a lake that would become the centerpiece of a new park. Through an attorney, Summey said he believed his company lived up to its agreement. Summey, who now runs the Charleston International Airport, is son of North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. More: The Post and Courier

In other headlines:

Charleston International African American Museum aiming for late 2022 opening. About two years into construction, Charleston’s long-awaited International African American Museum is now looking to open in late 2022. More: The Post and Courier

S.C. House wrapping up redistricting hearings, maps coming next. A special S.C. House committee considering drawing new districts based on the 2020 U.S. Census is holding its final meeting to gather public comment this week. More: Associated Press

Charleston Place officially sold to billionaire Navarro’s group. The landmark Charleston Place hotel was officially sold Friday, Beemok Capital, the family office of local billionaire businessman Ben Navarro, reported. More: Charleston City Paper, The Post and Courier

CARTA offering free rides across North Bridge for cyclists, pedestrians. CARTA started a new free service Sunday for cyclists and pedestrians traveling over the North Bridge between North Charleston and West Ashley. Currently, there’s no way to safely cross the bridge without riding in a vehicle. More: WCSC TV, Charleston City Paper, The Post and Courier