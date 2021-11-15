Long lives the former president’s grudges. South Carolina Republican Congressional members Nancy Mace and Tom Rice are not favorites of former President Donald Trump. While Mace worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign, she earned his ire for criticizing him before falling back into line. And Rice earned scorn for voting to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. So, Trump is calling on Republicans to challenge them in 2022. More: The Post and Courier

In other headlines:

S.C. remains secretive about future of state-sponsored killings. As South Carolina prepares to execute humans on death row by firing squad, the S.C. Department of Corrections has purchased more than $53,000 in equipment. But the agency won’t reveal what type of rifles, how many bullets were purchased, or where it purchased the blanket that stops projectiles. More: The State

S.C. could see return to pre-pandemic Thanksgiving travel. Travel in South Carolina will be closer to pre-pandemic levels than the rest of the United States this Thanksgiving, according to AAA Carolinas. More: The Post and Courier

House panel to meet Tuesday on redistricting map. The S.C. House and Senate committees could soon send their proposed redistricting maps to their whole chambers as the House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss its contested map. Both chambers are likely to meet for a special session in December to approve a map. More: AP News

In-car driving tests return in South Carolina. As the number of COVID-19 cases has declined statewide. the Department of Motor Vehicles will return to in-car road tests for driver’s licenses starting today. During the spike in cases, applicants drove along while agency workers scored the test from outside the vehicle. More: AP News, The Orangeburg Times & Democrat, The State

