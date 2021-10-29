Halloween is a night filled with sweets, so why not end trick-or-treating with some umami?
Until Halloween, Wild Common is offering its “NO BOOS” Wagyu burger package — a quick and easy dinner solution after a sugar rush from snacking on candy all weekend.
The package can be purchased now in advance for pick-up between 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Inside, the NO BOOS includes:
- 6 oz. Australian Wagyu beef patty on a house-made brioche bun
- Epoisses cheese with Foie gras caramelized onions and Truffle aioli
- Hand-cut fries and pickles
- Apple hand pie
The burger package is $30 and can be purchased in advance online, available in a limited quantity.
Guests are invited to enjoy the burger at Wild Common or it can be taken home to enjoy.