In addition to a taco subscriptions announced earlier in October, Dashi will now offer beer and wine subscriptions for those seeking for the hottest deals.

For $70 a month, beer lovers can enjoy:

$12 for any four or six-pack

$12 for any build-your-own six-pack

$5 drafts

Two special edition four-pack or six-packs per month (first and third weeks of the month)

Two six-packs monthly (second and fourth weeks of the month)

Beer subscribers can choose from a selection of local brews, such as Westbrook Brewing, Munkle Brewing, Freehouse Brewery and more.

For wine drinkers, there are two options:

Option 1: $60/month

10% off all wine bottles

20% off all off Dashi’s monthly wine dinners

Free Entry to Dashi’s Monthly Wine Tastings (the 2nd Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m.)

One bottle of wine from Dashi’s collection, per week.

Option 2: $35/month

Same as above, but one bottle of wine from Dashi’s collection, bi-weekly

Members can start beer and wine subscriptions any time during the month. Wine and beer pick-up is available during Dashi’s normal business hours and special orders can be made for any beers not carried (upon request and availability).

For more information on taco, beer or wine subscriptions, head to dashichs.com.