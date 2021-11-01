Experts urge vaccination to avoid ‘disastrous surge’ over holidays

While COVID-19 cases and deaths have been on decline since early September, with a rate of positive infections hovering below 5% according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), health experts warn that we aren’t out of the woods yet.

The state’s 54.8% rate of fully vaccinated people has health providers worried about a possible rise in large gatherings during the holiday season. Experts say 70% to 80% vaccination is needed for herd immunity.

Health experts from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as DHEC and other local health systems like Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina recommend getting vaccinated now if you haven’t already, or get a booster shot if you are eligible.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 505 total cases of COVID-19 Nov. 1, with 384 confirmed. A total of two new deaths, one confirmed, were also reported Monday.

With 19,112 tests reported, 2.9% were confirmed positive.

Over the weekend, DHEC confirmed 1,130 new cases, with 647 confirmed Saturday and 483 confirmed Sunday. A total of 28 new deaths were confirmed over the weekend, with 7 deaths confirmed Saturday and 21 deaths confirmed Sunday.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 62.8%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 55.1%