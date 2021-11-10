In a continued attempt to oppose the Biden administration’s efforts to mandate COVID-19 vaccines in the workplace, more than 40 S.C. House Republicans, including a large number from the Upstate, proposed the Vaccination Rights Act.

The bill, modeled after a similar bill introduced in Montana, aims to protect individuals’ vaccination status. If passed, the bill would prevent employers from requiring proof of vaccination and block vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use from being mandated.

The Vaccination Rights Act would not apply to federal employees or military personnel.

Lawmakers announced Tuesday plans to pre-file the bill Wednesday morning.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 352 total cases of COVID-19 Nov. 10, with 190 confirmed. A total of 19 new confirmed deaths were also reported.

With 5,089 tests reported, 8.0% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 63.4%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 55.5%