School districts have become the latest battleground for COVID-19 vaccines, as children get early approval to receive doses. The state’s biggest school districts, including Charleston, planned to use schools as vaccination clinic sites, but officials in Greenville voted to pump the brakes, postponing its initial clinics until the vaccine receives full federal approval.

Currently, vaccines against COVID-19 are approved for emergency use in children ages 5-11. Statewide, more than 7,000 children received doses of the vaccine during its first week of availability.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 875 total cases of COVID-19 Nov. 12, with 605 confirmed. A total of 12 new confirmed deaths were also reported.

With 24,746 tests reported, 4.0% were confirmed positive.

Over the Veterans Day holiday Thursday, South Carolina health officials reported 697 total cases of COVID-19 Nov. 11, with 430 confirmed.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 63.6%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 55.7%