With state infection rates declining over the past few weeks, S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) returned to in-car driving tests Monday. When delta variant COVID cases spiked this summer, the agency opted to conduct driving tests by appointment only and DMV officials observed from outside the car while the applicant drove alone.

Now, driver and agency employees will return to in-car road tests as the DMV welcomes back other pre-pandemic operations like regular walk-in services as opposed to the appointment-only procedures branches had been running on since the start of the pandemic.

For anyone seeking a license, walk-in tests will be available in the morning and afternoon-only appointments for driving and motorcycle testing.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 536 total cases of COVID-19 Nov. 15, with 365 confirmed. A total of 1 new confirmed death was also reported.

With 18,697 tests reported, 3.1% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 63.8%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 55.9%