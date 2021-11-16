Latest COVID-19 data
South Carolina health officials reported 446 total cases of COVID-19 Nov. 16, with 350 confirmed. A total of nine deaths, eight confirmed, were also reported.
Among all tests reported, 4.8% were confirmed positive.
