The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will review data on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster to determine if they will authorize emergency use of the booster for everyone over the age of 18. The FDA may announce authorization as early as this week.

The Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot was approved for those aged 65+ and some individuals over the age of 18 who are immunocompromised or otherwise at an increased risk for contracting COVID-19.

If the FDA and CDC both approve use of the booster this week, adults who were fully vaccinated at least six months ago will be eligible for the booster very soon, potentially by the this weekend.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 597 total cases of COVID-19 Nov. 17, with 370 confirmed. A total of five new confirmed deaths were also reported.

With 9,815 tests reported, 7.9% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 63.9%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 55.9%