South Carolina health officials have started reporting vaccination statistics including kids aged 5-11, who recently became eligible to be vaccinated. With the added eligible population, total vaccination rates dipped a bit, just below 50% of total eligible South Carolinians fully vaccinated.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 798 total cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 499 confirmed. A total of 15 new deaths were also reported, 14 confirmed.

With 16,108 tests reported, 5.1% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents 5 and older with at least one vaccine: 57%

Percentage of S.C. residents 5 and older who have completed vaccination: 49.5%