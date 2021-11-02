COVID vaccine for children 5-11 being packed, shipped

The Biden administration is assembling and shipping millions of COVID-19 vaccines for children age 5-11 in anticipation of a green light from vaccine advisers, according to a statement from the White House Monday. The first doses are expected to be able to be given by midweek.

U.S. health experts hope by vaccinating children, providers can head off another coronavirus wave during the fast-approaching cold-weather months. Despite steadily declining cases, health care experts have noted the virus’ ability to mount a rapid comeback with more easily transmissible mutations.

A special advisory panel for the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention will meet Tuesday to consider detailed recommendations for administering the Pfizer vaccine to children age 5-11. The federal Food and Drug administration has already cleared the vaccine, which delivers about one-third of the dose given to adults.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 424 total cases of COVID-19 Nov. 2, with 305 confirmed. A total of 13 new deaths, all confirmed, were also reported Tuesday.

With 13,229 tests reported, 3.8% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 62.9%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 55.1%