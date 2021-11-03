CDC affirms vaccines for children; MUSC preps to administer

U.S. health officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave final approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5-11 Tuesday after an advisory panel unanimously decided the shots should be opened to the 28 million children in the age group.

The decision marks the first opportunity for Americans under 12 to get the vaccine after the federal Food and Drug Administration authorized the shots, which are only one-third of the dose given to adults.

The Medical University of South Carolina said it ordered 3,900 doses of the pediatric vaccine to begin distribution to clinics. Chief of pediatric care Elizabeth Mack said the announcement feels like Christmas morning for those in her field.

MUSC is also a part of Moderna’s pediatric COVID vaccine trial, which is not yet approved.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 481 total cases of COVID-19 Nov. 3, with 298 confirmed. A total of 37 new deaths, 27 confirmed, were also reported.

With 7,661 tests reported, 6.3% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 62.9%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 55.2%