SC Supreme Court upholds mask ban after federal judge blocks it

The S.C. Supreme Court on Thursday voted to uphold a legislative ban on mask mandates two days after a federal judge blocked the measure for discriminating against medically fragile students.

The new ruling, however, allows districts to require masks without violating the state rule if they can find a way to avoid spending state money enforcing the wearing of face coverings. But because federal law trumps state law, South Carolina education officials released a statement telling districts that the state decision changed nothing.

At the same time, the state court also upheld a separate provision in the state budget limiting school districts to having no more than 5% of their students learning virtually all year, reducing state funding by half for each student above that mark.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 2,766 total cases of COVID-19 Oct. 1, with 1,951 confirmed. A total of 98 new deaths, with 70 confirmed, were also reported Friday.

With 31,152 tests reported, 9.1%% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 60.4%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 52.1%