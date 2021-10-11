COVID cases continue to fall, but winter has experts worried

The number of new infections in South Carolina fell again over the weekend, with the percentage of positive infections falling to 5.5% based on 28,719 tests, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. But health experts are reminding residents that declining numbers don’t always mean low numbers.

“Numbers are coming down, but don’t get too excited because it’s still pretty high,” MUSC Health’s Dr. Michael Sweat said in an earlier October report. “It’s not time to put your mask away. We’re at a fairly high level. It may stabilize and not go all the way back down.”

Other experts across the nation point to last winter’s upward trend in case numbers to greater reason for caution. National averages peaked at nearly 300,000 weekly infections in January, according to a ABC News data. And compared to the same time last year, national averages show current rates at nearly twice as high as this time last year.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 1,252 total cases of COVID-19 Oct. 11, with 1,017 confirmed. A total of 8 new deaths, all confirmed, were also reported Monday.

With 28,719 tests reported, 5.5% were confirmed positive.

Over the weekend, DHEC confirmed 2,355 new cases, with 1,286 confirmed Saturday and 1,069 confirmed Sunday. A total of 70 new deaths were confirmed over the weekend, with 42 deaths confirmed Saturday and 28 deaths confirmed Sunday.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 61.3%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 53.4%