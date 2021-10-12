CCSD board votes to extend mask mandate another month

Charleston County School District (CCSD) board leaders Monday voted to extend the district’s mask mandate in schools for students and staff through Nov. 12 after enforcement began in mid-September.

The 30-day extension comes even as the district saw an 80% decline in COVID-19 cases over the last week, something Dr. Elizabeth Mack, a pediatric critical care physician with the Medical University of South Carolina, said is not reason to relax safety precautions yet.

“A lot of people have been relieved to see numbers going down, but I would just say it is not the time to let up,” Mack said during an Oct. 12 press briefing. “When I was looking back last night, since march 2020, we’ve been much better than this before … and still we have come back with a vengeance with record numbers of kids hospitalized with COVID at MUSC.”

CCSD will continue to enforce the mandate using Reserve Funds set aside in previous school years rather than state-provided funds to remain in compliance with a state budget proviso struck down by an appellate court last week.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 970 total cases of COVID-19 Oct. 12, with 785 confirmed. A total of 22 new deaths, 17 confirmed, were also reported Tuesday.

With 14,263 tests reported, 7.5% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 61.3%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 53.4%