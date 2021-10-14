State reports fewest daily cases since July 2 days in a row

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases both Tuesday for the first time since July 20, and again today, further solidifying a waning surge in infections likely driven by the delta variant.

The exact number of delta cases is unknown because only a fraction of confirmed cases undergo the process to determine the variant of coronavirus that led to infection.

But many health experts are reminding residents that now is not the time to relax, especially as the pandemic ravages school-age children more than ever. Children 10 and younger made up 11.9% of the new cases, while people between the ages of 11 and 20 made up an additional 16.1%. At the earlier height of the pandemic between December and February, only 5.8% of positive cases were kids 10 and under.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 893 total cases of COVID-19 Oct. 13, with 546 confirmed. A total of 40 new deaths, 38 confirmed, were also reported Wednesday.

With 12,893 tests reported, 7.6% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 61.4%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 53.5%