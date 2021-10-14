Health experts urge vigilance despite waning case numbers

Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state’s public health director, urged people to remain vigilant despite a decline in new cases of COVID-19 during a weekly briefing Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s too early to assume that we’ve permanently turned a corner or that we’re completely over a hump,” Traxler said.

The comments come after the state listed fewer than 1,000 new cases on Tuesday and fewer than 900 on Wednesday, according to reports from the Department of Health and Environmental Control. The last time a new-case total had fallen below 1,000 was July.

Traxler urged residents to get vaccinated, a metric the state is still in need of improving, as well as to continue to wear masks in public and indoor settings outside of their household.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 1,304 total cases of COVID-19 Oct. 14, with 546 confirmed. A total of 22 new deaths, 15 confirmed, were also reported Thursday.

With 16,595 tests reported, 8.4% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 61.4%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 53.5%