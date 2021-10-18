COVID infections, deaths steadily declining in SC

New coronavirus cases and related deaths are continuing on a slow, steady decline in the Palmetto State as a late summer surge spearheaded by the delta pandemic begins to wane.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 9,110 new cases and 309 deaths between Oct. 9-15, averaging about 1,300 cases and 44 deaths per day and representing nearly a 30% drop in cases and 16% drop in deaths compared to the week before.

This marks the fifth straight week of improvement in COVID numbers in the state. As of Oct. 15, at least 1,088 residents statewide were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a report by The State, a 25% week-over-week decline. Of those, 326 were in intensive care units, and 204 were on ventilators.

And South Carolina’s vaccination rate is continuing to creep upward, with just over 54%, more than 2.3 million, state residents being fully vaccinated.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 922 total cases of COVID-19 Oct. 18, with 708 confirmed. A total of 49 new deaths, 42 confirmed, were also reported Monday.

With 25,496 tests reported, 5.3% were confirmed positive.

Over the weekend, DHEC confirmed 1,812 new cases, with 977 confirmed Saturday and 835 confirmed Sunday. A total of 28 new deaths were confirmed over the weekend, with 6 deaths confirmed Saturday and 22 deaths confirmed Sunday.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 61.8%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 54.1%