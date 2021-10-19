SC reports another record low new infections

South Carolina reported its lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since July 18’s 333 reported cases, with just over 600 reported today, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The declining numbers led officials with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) to believe the pandemic has settled into a two-month pattern. MUSC COVID-19 Tracking Team data shows the first wave of COVID started in June 2020 and began trending down months later in August. The next major wave started in November and eventually started to fall again in January.

MUSC health experts predict the pattern to continue, bringing another wave in the coming months. Michael Sweat, leader of the MUSC COVID-19 Tracking Team warned against what he calls, “magic thinking” when it comes to the ending of the pandemic.

“When it gets better, you have this very optimistic bias saying, ‘Oh, it’s going away.’ I just worry that people see these numbers come down and throw caution to the wind,” he said. “It’s dangerous because it’s what frequently causes those surges.”

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 613 total cases of COVID-19 Oct. 19, with 474 confirmed. A total of 2 new deaths, all confirmed, were also reported Tuesday.

With 14,248 tests reported, 5.1% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 61.8%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 54.1%