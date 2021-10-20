SC health care workers don’t meet federal safety standards, Biden administration says

The Biden administration alerted South Carolina leaders Tuesday, saying state health care workers’ safety protocols do not meet federal standards. The Department of Health and Environmental Control will face federal interference if it does not comply.

The extent of federal interference by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration depends, in part, on the state’s response to the proceedings, according to a federal letter sent to state leaders.

The Medical University of South Carolina was one of the first hospitals in the country to issue a vaccination mandate for its health care workers, making it now one of many facilities in the state to have issued regulations aligning with federal standards.

Gov. Henry McMaster has vowed to push back against the federal government’s position, as he did in August and February, when the federal government previously questioned South Carolina’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 823 total cases of COVID-19 Oct. 20, with 569 confirmed. A total of 50 new deaths, 38 confirmed, were also reported Wednesday.

With 12,306 tests reported, 7.5% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 61.8%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 54.2%