State to get 150K vaccine doses for kids 5-11 in coming weeks

South Carolina is getting ready to begin administering vaccines to children ages 5-11 after certain vaccines are authorized for the age group by the U.S. Food Drug Administration (FDA), according to state health officials.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control learned this week it would get up to 152,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the first week of November, assistant state epidemiologist Jane Kelly announced Wednesday.

While authorization has not been given yet, the green light is expected to come in the next few weeks. Centers for Disease Control and FDA advisory panels are set to meet over the next two weeks to review data and make a decision on authorization for vaccine use in children age 5-11.

The vaccine regimen would be identical to the one in place for individuals 12 and older, except for a reduced dosage amount.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 879 total cases of COVID-19 Oct. 21, with 560 confirmed. A total of 44 new deaths, 33 confirmed, were also reported Thursday.

With 16,729 tests reported, 5.3% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 61.9%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 54.2%