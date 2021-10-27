DHEC begins training staff in preparation for vaccines for children

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Tuesday announced COVID-19 vaccinations will be unavailable at some sites in order to train staff for upcoming vaccinations for children age 5-11.

The announcement comes shortly after the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) backed Pfizer’s low-dose vaccine for children of that age group, moving a step closer to expanding COVID vaccination for millions of children. An FDA advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the benefits outweighed any potential risks in the vaccine.

DHEC locations in the Upstate and Lowcountry will have training Nov. 1-3. Health officials said vaccinations will still be available at mobile clinics. DHEC officials also said they are not anticipating shortages in vaccine supplies as a result.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 630 total cases of COVID-19 Oct. 27, with 364 confirmed. A total of 39 new deaths, 29 confirmed, were also reported Wednesday.

With 12,506 tests reported, 5.1% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 62.3%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 54.7%