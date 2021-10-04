S.C. deaths remain near record levels despite fewer infections

South Carolina logged a near record number of coronavirus-related deaths for the third straight week last week, according to data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

State health officials reported 500 deaths due to COVID-19 between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1, only 20 deaths short of the one deadlier week on record, in January. South Carolina had 471 and 472 deaths reported in the previous two weeks, also ranking among the worst weeks for COVID deaths in South Carolina.

At the same time, the number of new reported cases in a week dropped below 20,000 for the first time since August, with 16,901 new cases reported, an average of about 2,414 new cases per day.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 1,536 total cases of COVID-19 Oct. 4, with 1,185 confirmed. A total of 10 new deaths, 7 confirmed, were also reported Monday.

With 26,212 tests reported, 6.7% were confirmed positive.

Over the weekend, DHEC confirmed 3,760 new cases, with 2,089 confirmed Saturday and 1,671 confirmed Sunday. A total of 99 new deaths were confirmed over the weekend, with 37 deaths confirmed Saturday and 62 deaths confirmed Sunday.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 60.7%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 52.6%