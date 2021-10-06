Appellate court keeps SC school mask mandate ban on hold

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Tuesday denied state Attorney General Alan Wilson’s request that South Carolina’s law banning school mask mandates take effect while a lawsuit over the COVID-19 pandemic measure goes forward.

Wilson and Gov. Henry McMaster, both Republicans, had appealed that temporary restraining order, asking the 4th Circuit to restore the ban to avoid changing mask policies across the state after a federal judge suspended the state from enforcing the rule last month.

The legal battle stems from a lawsuit filed by parents of disabled children represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, which argued that the state’s proviso discriminated against medically vulnerable students by keeping them out of public schools during the pandemic.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 1,278 total cases of COVID-19 Oct. 6, with 834 confirmed. A total of 55 new deaths, 46 confirmed, were also reported Wednesday.

With 10,896 tests reported, 11.1% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 60.9%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 52.8%