Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Thousands miss school in SC due to COVID, DHEC reports

Thousands of students in South Carolina missed school last week after having tested positive for COVID-19, according to weekly reports from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A total of 2,540 students and 10 staff members were isolated with positive tests across the state, and there were 21,869 students quarantined as close contacts with COVID-positive people and 66 quarantined staff members.

The Charleston County School District began offering free COVID-19 testing for students and staff yesterday to better gauge the level of threat due to COVID as the school year continues.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 1,730 total cases of COVID-19 Oct. 7, with 1,205 confirmed. A total of 75 new deaths, 59 confirmed, were also reported Thursday.

With 29,431 tests reported, 8.5% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 60.9%
Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 52.9%