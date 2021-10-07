Thousands miss school in SC due to COVID, DHEC reports

Thousands of students in South Carolina missed school last week after having tested positive for COVID-19, according to weekly reports from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A total of 2,540 students and 10 staff members were isolated with positive tests across the state, and there were 21,869 students quarantined as close contacts with COVID-positive people and 66 quarantined staff members.

The Charleston County School District began offering free COVID-19 testing for students and staff yesterday to better gauge the level of threat due to COVID as the school year continues.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 1,730 total cases of COVID-19 Oct. 7, with 1,205 confirmed. A total of 75 new deaths, 59 confirmed, were also reported Thursday.

With 29,431 tests reported, 8.5% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 60.9%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 52.9%