Health experts pushing vaccinations ahead of colder months

The current COVID-19 surge spearheaded by the delta variant is receding, but health officials nationwide say that increased transmission during winter still remains a threat to public health and safety.

About 56% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to a statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday. And vaccine providers administer more than 900,000 doses per day, according to The New York Times. But vaccine rates have slowed alongside the rate of infection, increasing the chance of a new uptick.

But the number of people eligible to receive the vaccine may soon increase. Pfizer and BioNTech asked federal regulators Thursday for authorization to administer the vaccine to children ages 5-11, a move that could help protect more than 28 million in the U.S.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 1,785 total cases of COVID-19 Oct. 8, with 1,334 confirmed. A total of 74 new deaths, 64 confirmed, were also reported Friday.

With 30,318 tests reported, 8.0% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 61.0%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 53.0%