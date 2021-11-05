2020 Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders, a Charleston native and Burke High School graduate who achieved international acclaim at the Summer Olympic in Tokyo will be the grand marshal for the 156th annual Emancipation Proclamation Parade, Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg announced Nov. 4.

The nation’s oldest parade commemorating the Emancipation Proclamation, the event has been held on New Year’s Day since 1866. The upcoming parade will begin at 11 a.m., Jan. 1, at Burke High School and proceed east on Fishburne Street.

This year’s route brings the parade to Sumter, King, Calhoun and Wharfside streets before concluding at the construction site of the International African American Museum at Gadsden’s Wharf.

Proceeds from the parade’s enrollment fee will benefit the Albert W. Hunt Education Scholarship Program, maintained by local nonprofit and event sponsor Emancipation Proclamation Association of Charleston.