Last November, a group of Charleston boys — bassist Wade Alexander, drummer Weston DeWolff, guitarist Allen McDonald and bedroom pop musician Joseph Dubay — had a dream: host a private music festival by locals for locals. And so Yard Fest was born.

Yard Fest 2 was inevitable until a neighbor (and the local police, supposedly) had other plans, deeming it too loud to be held at a residence. So it’s going public.



On Nov. 12, head to Purple Buffalo to enjoy a lineup of five local bands comprised of indie rock groups Aldente, Gardenia Collective, Cloudsoup, Steel Toed Jorts and Midwest Casual.

Pay what you will to enter — 100% of the door profits will be donated to the Lowcountry Food Bank.