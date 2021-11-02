Polls are open today in Charleston-area municipal elections. With Mount Pleasant’s mayoral race and three contested Charleston City Council races on ballots, local residents could elect new leaders by the time the polls close this evening.

Polling places are open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. To find out where you’re registered to vote, visit vote.charlestoncounty.org.

In Mount Pleasant, Mayor Will Haynie’s reelection bid is the highest-profile contest. Finishing his first term, he faces a challenge from Kathy Landing, a member of town council and local financial planner.

Charleston City Council districts downtown, in West Ashley and on James Island have contested elections. Councilman Robert Mitchell faces a challenge from retired marine engineer Tim Weber in downtown District 4.

West Ashley District 10 Councilman Harry Griffin is seeking a second term against attorney Stephen Bowden.

James Island Councilwoman Carol Jackson is on the ballot against Caroline Parker, a local Realtor.

Incumbent Charleston City Councilmen Dudley Gregorie, Kevin Shealy and Mike Seekings are unopposed this year.

Also in Mount Pleasant, residents will elect four members of town council, with incumbents Guang Ming Whitley and Gary Santos seeking reelection. Kevin Andrus, Brandon Armstrong, Jason Daley, Gary Davis, Lee Dittrich, John Iacofano, Carl Ritchie, Shari Sebuck, Vicky Wynn and Robert Yarbrough are also seeking one of the four seats up for grabs.

Summerville Councilman Aaron Brown also faces a challenge Tuesday from Don Johnson.

Elections are also on tap today for local races in McClellanville, Awendaw, Isle of Palms, Lincolnville, Ravenel, Rockville and Seabrook Island.