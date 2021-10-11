To celebrate her second cookbook, Hot Little Suppers, Post House will host Carrie Morey of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit for a special dinner Oct. 26.

Post House chef Nathan Hood collaborated with Morey on the menu for the event, inspired by recipes from Hot Little Suppers, as well as her famous biscuits. Morey will also be on hand to share stories and greet guests.

Morey | Provided

Guests will enjoy a four-course meal, showcasing recipes from Morey’s new cookbook, featuring:

First Course

Roasted broccoli with white beans and boquerones

Second Course

Lemony blue crab taglioni

Third Course

Joyce Farms chicken tikka masala with Anson Mills jasmine rice and naan

Dessert

Callie’s Hot Little Creamsicle Biscuits

Tickets for the event are $85 per person, with additional purchase options of wine pairings and beverages and a VIP package for $125 that includes a meet and greet with the author, along with cocktails and canapes before the dinner. Each ticket includes a copy of the cookbook, available Nov. 2.

Standard tickets are available on Resy. For VIP tickets, call (843) 203-7678.

Hot Little Suppers is available for pre-order now, out Nov. 2.