Funcore punk group Shem Creeps is celebrating its first birthday Nov. 6 at Tin Roof, complete with pin the tail on the shrimp and a party hat decoration station.

After growing up on rock for 40 or so years and running into each other on Craigslist, frontman Devin Dukes and guitarist Stephen Hunt put together a four-piece with bassist Zach Roetling and drummer Aaron Roetling, and the group just played its 31st show.

Following the first set of Creeps originals will be California punk outfit TBD Band, followed up by the Creeps’ alter-ego cover band, The Palmetto Boyz.

Dukes has drawn major influence from Orange County punk and Black Flag’s Henry Rollins — “anyone who gets on stage and runs around” — while Hunt has been partial to Aerosmith, Black Sabbath and The Dead Milkmen. So, it’s safe to say the show will be a good time.