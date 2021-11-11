To celebrate the release of his album World on Fire, singer-songwriter Doug Walters will take the stage at Pour House for a solo acoustic show, threading the needle of an original setlist with well-loved covers.

His newest album is a catch-all for blues, country, and mountain folk music in the same vein as Tom Petty, Bob Dylan or Neil Young.

Back in 1996 he joined local soul band Secrets, where he became more familiar with funk music after being into hard rock growing up. He dived into the world of songwriting and producing, turning out albums not only for Secrets and his own solo work, but also for rock groups Torture Town and The Fairy God Muthas.

His experience is reflected in his production of World on Fire, on which he also played bass, electric guitar and percussion, with contributions from Jonathan Lovett on keys, Jeff Caldwell on vocals and Alan Brisendine on sax, with engineering by Jeff Leonard.

When writing the new track, “One Last Time,” Walters thought about what it meant to be facing death and thinking back on memories.

“There’s a tenderness to it, a sad fragility,” he said. “I’ve always liked how mortality can make little things special — the poetry in that, sad but beautiful. Death is a good friend in that way — The Great Reminder. I love that space between a smile and a tear.”

You can catch Walters playing Mondays at Tattooed Moose downtown and Saturdays at O’Brion’s on James Island.

The World on Fire album release show is at Pour House Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. and free to attend.