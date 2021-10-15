Get your tires pumped up, North Charleston nonprofit Second Chance Bikes will hold its annual fall festival fundraiser Oct. 24 at Holy City Brewing Co.

Second Chance Bikes rehabs used bikes and gives them to folks in need of a reliable bike for transportation to work, school or recreation. The group has given away hundreds of bikes to kids and adults in the past year. If you’re looking for a sweet new cruiser or vintage road bike, Second Chance also sells bikes and keeps proceeds in house to continue donations.

The fall festival promises a silent auction of local goodies, caramel apple station, activities and games and “plenty of tiny bike shenanigans.” A specially brewed Holy City beer will be available as well.

A bike valet will be onsite for those rolling up to the event on two wheels.

As the group looks toward 2022, proceeds from the free event will help Second Chance expand programs and potentially move into a new space.

More info is available at scbikes.org.