CDC director breaks with agency panel, backs boosters for at-risk workers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky on Friday reversed a move by agency advisers, endorsing booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for health care workers, teachers and other at-risk workers.

The move comes after the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday recommended booster shots for elderly Americans and others at high risk for COVID infection, but excluding health care workers, teachers and those in other high-risk occupations.

The White House is expected to begin promoting and rolling out a plan for booster shots as soon as the weekend, keeping with President Joe Biden’s previously announced vaccination plans.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 3,491 total cases of COVID-19 Sept. 24, with 2,602 confirmed. A total of 124 new deaths, with 111 confirmed, were reported Friday.

With 36,766 tests reported, 9.4% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least 1 vaccine: 59.8%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 51.2%