S.C. ‘beyond the peak’ of COVID-19 surge, MUSC expert says

Michael Sweat, director of the Center for Global Health at the Medical University of South Carolina, said a peak in new infections in the Palmetto State is evident, according to Post and Courier and Associated Press reports over the weekend.

Latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention corroborate the claim, showing the seven-day average in cases nationally fell 17% from weeks prior. In the Charleston area, between Sept. 15-21, the average fell 34%.

However, the decline in cases is not reason enough to pack up the masks just yet, Sweat said. Case rates today are similar to those reported toward the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, according to DHEC statistics, an all-time high at that time.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 2,232 total cases of COVID-19 Sept. 27, with 1,827 confirmed. A total of seven new deaths, all confirmed, were also reported Monday.

With 29,837 tests reported, 8.3% were confirmed positive.

Over the weekend, DHEC confirmed 4,676 new cases, with 2,277 confirmed Saturday and 2,399 confirmed Sunday. A total of 91 new deaths were confirmed over the weekend, with 33 deaths confirmed Saturday and 58 deaths confirmed Sunday.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 60.1%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 51.7%