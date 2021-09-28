Judge denies lawsuit to end CCSD mask mandate

Ninth Circuit Court Judge Bentley Price Sept. 27. denied a motion for an emergency temporary injunction and restraining order prohibiting the Charleston County School District (CCSD) from enforcing its new mask mandate.

CCSD board chairman the Rev. Eric Mack called the ruling “an affirmation of our Board’s commitment to the health and safety of our students through enforcement of our face-mask policy.”

The lawyer representing the four parents and one teacher who sued the district said they will appeal the decision.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 1,791 total cases of COVID-19 Sept. 28, with 1,534 confirmed. A total of 47 new deaths, with 45 confirmed, were also reported Tuesday.

With 19,821 tests reported, 11.0% were confirmed positive.