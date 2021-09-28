Recreational and commercial harvesters can hit the waters in search of clams and bivalves starting 30 minutes before sunrise Friday, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) announced Sept. 16.

Recreational harvesters, who must have a license and are limited to two bushels of oysters and one-half bushel of clams in any single day, two days per week, will have access to a total of 85 shellfish grounds — 52 of which will be open to commercial harvesters — during this year’s season, set to run through May 15, 2022.

A map of the designated areas can be found online. For more information, visit dnr.sc.gov.