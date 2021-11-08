The annual fundraising event Shuck Cancer returns to The Bend (3775 Azalea Dr.) Nov. 21, 2-6 p.m., for another year of oysters, live music and supporting a good cause.

Hosted by the American Cancer Society, Shuck Cancer is a celebration of the Lowcountry’s famous oyster culture supporting Charleston Hope Lodge, a free home for patients who travel to receive cancer care.

The event will feature oysters — of course — and other Charleston eats from some of the city’s famous restaurants, including 167 Raw, Bessinger’s Barbecue, Delaney Oyster House, Grace + Grit, Kaminsky’s, Leon’s, Darling Oyster Bar and The Longboard.

And what’s a good oyster roast without cold drinks? Revelry Brewing Co., Edmund’s Oast, Holy City Brewing, New Realm, Kobrand Wine, Cathead Vodka and Drink Volley will be providing drinks for the event.

Live music and a silent auction featuring prizes from local establishments will also be happening at Shuck Cancer.

Tickets are available now for $100 available on the American Cancer Society website.