Line Street’s Sightsee Shop will celebrate its second anniversary throughout the month of October with a Sunday series featuring local makers and vendors like Hægur, Salt & Stem and Cassie’s Shop + Threads Todisco. Mama Ana’s Arepas will be on hand every Sunday with Colombian arepas from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sightsee co-owner Allyson Sutton told the City Paper.

“Sightsee is officially turning two this October, which feels both like no time at all and like eternity,” said Sutton, who owns the shop with Joel Sadler. Sightsee’s brick-and-mortar location came to fruition after a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2019.

“Eighteen months of that time has been during the pandemic, so we’re definitely proud to have made it to a second year. To celebrate our birthday and the amazing community that has helped us get this far, we’re excited to host ‘Sundays at Sightsee,’ a series of pop-ups every single Sunday in October.”

Check out the full list of vendors below, and follow Sightsee on Instagram @sightseeshop.